It’s a done deal.
The Aiken Steeplechase Association finalized an agreement Wednesday afternoon to purchase the property that will be the future home of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase.
Steeplechase Association President Paul Sauerborn said Thursday morning that the organization bought around 140 acres for $2.112 million from Satcher Properties LLC.
The land is part of a 240.60-acre tract bisected by the portion of S.C. Highway 118 that is known as the Rudy Mason Parkway.
The property acquired by the Steeplechase Association is on the inside of the parkway. Bordering it are Richland Avenue East and Old Wagener Road.
“It was a great occasion,” said Sauerborn, who signed the papers for the deal at the offices of the Smith, Massey, Brodie, Guynn & Mayes law firm. “It also was a historic moment for Aiken and the Steeplechase Association. We have more exciting challenges coming our way.”
The current site of the Spring Steeplechase and the Fall Steeplechase is the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.
The Steeplechase Association announced last June that it was searching for a new venue and that the 2021 Spring Steeplechase would be the last event conducted by the organization at Bruce’s Field.
Late in 2019, the Steeplechase Association revealed that it had located a suitable site, which was the Satcher Properties land.
The clearing of trees and brush from the acreage is scheduled to begin next week. Knights Demolition of Jackson will do the work.
“It’s a six- to eight-week project,” Sauerborn said. “We’re pushing hard to be – I guess we should say – ‘grass ready’ by June of this year.”
The steeplechase course that will be built will have a turf surface, “so we need to get the grass planted and growing, obviously,” Sauerborn said. “Another big ticket item will be irrigation, and that is going to happen fairly quickly -- even if it’s just to get the primary lines in – because there is no sense in planting grass and then going and digging it back up again.”
The projected cost of the new facility is $3.8 million, including money spent for the land.
“That will give us irrigation, a track, a tower, fencing and all the utilities,” Sauerborn said. “There will probably not be any permanent bathrooms out there in the beginning, but that will come in time. This is just to get us going. The target is [to be prepared to host] the Fall Steeplechase of 2021.”
The racecourse, as described by Sauerborn, will be a “modified oval” of “just over” a mile.
“The track will be essentially flat, with a five- to 10-foot variance (in the terrain), and you hardly will notice that,” Sauerborn said. “There are two sections (of the property) along the 118 bypass that have a 25- to 30-foot drop-off, but the track is not going to have that in play, meaning that we are going to leave that as natural.
“Right now,” he continued, “there is going to be an approximately 200-foot buffer around all entry road areas.”
The National Steeplechase Association, which sanctions the races offered by the Steeplechase Association, will be providing advice.
Representatives of steeplechasing’s governing body, which is based in Maryland, “will be coming down to evaluate and help with the final course design layout, and they are going to assure that it is very compliant safety-wise,” Sauerborn said. “The turns at our current location are a little bit tight. The new course will have wider turns that basically will enhance the safety of the horses and the riders.”
At Bruce’s Field, there are 64.09 acres, according to Aiken County land records, and the racecourse is an oval that is approximately three-quarters of a mile around, Sauerborn said.
Because the new racecourse will be larger, there will be an additional quarter mile, approximately, of railside area. That will allow the Steeplechase Association to increase the number of railside parking spaces “by a couple of hundred, maybe more,” Sauerborn said.
Attendance at the Spring Steeplechase has been more than 30,000 in the past, and the demand for paid parking spaces on the Bruce’s Field property exceeds the supply by a large number.
The Fall Steeplechase usually attracts 10,000 to 15,000 spectators.
“We’ve got a backlog of people that want railside parking, and we’ll have to determine how that is going to work,” said Sauerborn of the additional spots that will be available at the new racecourse. “Based on what we have as a waiting list plus [the number of] people that have called that haven’t put their names on a waiting list, we feel like we’ll fill those fairly quickly.
“I think there is really a lot of pent-up demand in sectors like the Augusta/Columbia County market,” he continued. “Those people will have the opportunity to get good railside spaces, perhaps.”
In addition, Sauerborn believes, there will be fewer traffic problems at the new site.
“Currently, we have three access roads at Bruce’s Field,” Sauerborn said.” At the new venue, we will have at least three and maybe four or five.”
Earlier this month, Aiken City Council gave final approval to an ordinance that will provide the Steeplechase Association with $1 million in funding for the relocation effort.
“There are three pots of money,” said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon of the funding sources on Thursday. “Primarily, it is local accommodations tax and green space money, but there also is a small portion made up of [proceeds from] the hospitality tax.”
Osbon was among those present when the Steeplechase Association closed the deal on the Satcher Properties land Wednesday.
“This is a win-win for the Steeplechase Association, their board, the Aiken Horse Park Foundation and the City of Aiken,” he said. “And we’re excited about the opportunity. We feel like this is the perfect site, and it is going to maintain steeplechasing in the City of Aiken for future generations to enjoy.”
Sauerborn said the Steeplechase Association is “working on” fundraising campaigns of its own to help pay for the new venue.