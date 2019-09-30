A New York-based real estate investment firm, Quad Property Group, closed a $7.7 million transaction Sept. 27 to acquire Steeplechase apartments in Aiken.
The complex, located at 749 Silver Bluff Road, is composed of a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.
According to a press release, Steeplechase is the company's second acquisition in the Aiken-Augusta area.
The complex was 100% leased at the time of the sale, according to the press release.
Jariel Bortnick, a principal at Quad Property Group, said the property has not been significantly upgraded since being built in 1976 and said the company plans to provide several upgrades.
"As 100% of the apartment units at Steeplechase are in original condition, we are excited by the opportunity to upgrade the apartments to enhance resident experience," Bortnick said.
The company plans to improve the amenity spaces and common areas at Steeplechase, including converting the former tennis court into a sport court and pet park, according to a press release.
Bortnick said final decisions with regard to rents have not been made.
Michael Kashan, another principal at Quad Property Group, said the company is aiming to acquire additional Augusta-area apartment complexes.
"Since purchasing our first Augusta apartment complex in 2017, we continue to be impressed by the area's growth," Kashan said. "We want to be a part of the area's future and expect to make additional investments."