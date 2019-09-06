The statewide burning ban issued in response to Hurricane Dorian will be lifted Saturday at 7 a.m., but officials still urge vigilance when burning outdoors.
The ban was issued Tuesday due to higher-than-normal wind gusts from Hurricane Dorian, elevated drought conditions over much of the state and the relative scarcity of firefighting, law enforcement and other emergency personnel resources that were committed to hurricane-related response before and after the storm, according to a media advisory from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.
"Citizens planning to burn vegetative yard debris as part of storm cleanup or otherwise must make notification to the Forestry Commission, take the proper precautions, and conduct safe outdoor burning by staying with the fire until it is completely out," the media release reads.
Two types of public outdoor burning are permitted in South Carolina:
Residential Yard Debris Burning
State law requires citizens who live in unincorporated areas to notify the Forestry Commission before burning outdoors.
According to the news release, in most cases, the law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that people clean up from their yards.
Citizens who do live in city/town limits must still abide by any burning ordinances in their local jurisdictions. Find every county's toll-free notification number on the SCFC home page or at https://www.state.sc.us/forest/fyard.htm.
Forestry, Wildlife, and Agricultural Burning (prescribed burning)
State law requires that you notify the Forestry Commission before burning for forestry, wildlife management or agricultural purposes.
According to the media release this includes burning for wildfire hazard reduction, brush control, endangered species management, wildlife habitat improvement, plant disease control, crop residue removal and preparation of land for planting trees or agricultural crops.
All burning for forestry, wildlife and agriculture must comply with SC Smoke Management Guidelines.
To make notification, regardless of county, call 800-777-3473.