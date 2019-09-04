As Hurricane Dorian approaches, the South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a State Forester's Burning Ban for all counties effective at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, campfires and burning forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes in unincorporated areas, according to a South Carolina Forestry Commission news release.
“It may seem counterintuitive to call for a burning ban because of the rain that the eastern half of the state is expected to receive from this system over the next few days, but there are other risk factors influencing this decision making process," SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.
After consultation with Gov. Henry McMaster and other emergency response organizations Tuesday, the SCFC declared the ban to reduce possible wildfire ignitions, the news release states. The burning ban is intended to ease the strain on firefighting personnel, many of whom were dispatched to coastal regions to assist with evacuation procedures and law enforcement activities and damage assessment and clean up.
The SCFC reports among the risk factors are elevated drought conditions over much of the state and relative scarcity of firefighting, law enforcement and other emergency personnel resources.
Forecasts for the eastern half of the state over the next few days call for higher than normal wind gusts which combined with elevated drought conditions create a potential for outdoor fires escaping easily a rapidly, according to the news release.
The Forestry Commission has deployed its own law enforcement and incident management personnel to support the state's coordinated emergency response, according to the report.
The ban will stay in effect until further notice, which will come in the form of an official announcement from the Forestry Commission, according to the news release.