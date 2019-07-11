South Carolina’s state treasurer's office seeks to return over $650 million in unclaimed property throughout the state with $12,109,781 in unclaimed property in Aiken County alone.
The unclaimed property law allows the state to receive the funds after there has been no activity in the account for a period of time, usually five years. Under the law, the state’s Unclaimed Property Program maintains custody of the property until the rightful owner or heirs come forward to claim it.
According to the state treasurer’s website, unclaimed property can include:
• Dormant bank accounts
• Uncashed checks
• Unclaimed insurance proceeds
• Forgotten utility deposits
• Uncashed dividend checks
• Unexchanged shares of stock
Unclaimed property does not include real estate or vehicles.
Since being elected, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis has returned more unclaimed property than previous treasurers, Director of Communications Karen Owns said.
In fiscal year 2018, the treasurer’s office has returned 61,000 properties amounting to over $36 million in unclaimed properties Owen said.
“I encourage you to search for any unclaimed property we may be holding for you or your family,” Loftis said in a statement on the state treasurer's website.
Unclaimed properties can be viewed and claimed on southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/ by logging in a first and last name with city location to narrow a search.
There is no deadline to claim unclaimed properties and searches are free of charge.