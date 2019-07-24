The U.S. eventing team is making its final preparations in Aiken this week for the Pan American Games, which will begin Friday in Lima, Peru.
Training sessions for the riders and their horses are being held at Barry and Cyndy Olliff’s Stable View equestrian facility, which is on Stable Drive.
On Wednesday night, there was a send-off reception for the team at Stable View.
Kathryn West McLeod, who moved to Aiken two years ago, was thrilled to be there.
“To be able to interact with these high-level riders who are going to represent our country – right here in my backyard, a half-hour from my house – is a great opportunity,” McLeod said. “For me, riding has been a lifelong hobby. I’ve lived in Massachusetts and in New Jersey, but I’ve never really had a chance before to interact with riders at the sport’s top level.”
Members of the team include Aiken resident Doug Payne, who is scheduled to ride Starr Witness, an 8-year-old mare, in Peru.
“It’s very convenient for me to have this training camp here,” he said. “Honestly, you’re not going to learn anything at this point. It’s all about refining and trying to fine-tune your performance.”
During the Pan American Games, the U.S. team will be seeking to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, and needs to finish first or second in the competition to do so.
“We want to do as well as we can,” Payne said. “Our main goal to make sure we qualify for Tokyo. We have a very good team, and I would say we have a very good shot. Anything could happen of course, but we’re strong.”
Payne finished second in the inaugural LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field in March.
His mount then was Vandiver, a 15-year-old gelding that is Payne’s reserve mount for the Pan American Games.
Joining Payne on the U.S. eventing team is Boyd Martin, who trains at Stable View during the winter on a regular basis.
Set to go to Peru with him is the 12-year-old gelding Tsetserleg.
Martin was a member of the U.S. eventing team for the Summer Olympics in 2012 in London, England, and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The other members of the U.S. eventing team for the Pan American Games are Tamie Smith of Murrieta, California, and Lynn Symansky of Middleburg, Virginia.
Smith’s mount is the 13-year-old gelding Mai Baum. Symansky will ride the 11-year-old gelding RF Cool Play.
Liz Halliday-Sharp, who divides her time between England and Florida, and the 8-year-old gelding Cooley Quicksilver, are the traveling reserves for the Pan American Games eventing team.
Joanie Morris, who is the managing director of eventing for the U.S. Equestrian Federation, said the eventing team’s horses will leave Aiken on Friday night to go to Miami and then will fly to Peru on Sunday. The riders will fly to Peru on Saturday.
“This is special for us, and it’s special for Aiken,” said Barry Olliff of Stable View’s status as a training site for the U.S. eventing team prior to the Pan American Games. “Because of the quality of the facilities we have here, we are able to host events of this type. We’ve come from nowhere over the last five or six years, and now Stable View has got a significant level of national following and actually some international following as well. We’re bringing in new people to the area, and for Aiken, it’s a win-win situation.”