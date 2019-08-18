The Blessing of the Backpacks is an annual tradition at St. John’s United Methodist Church, and Polly Riede believes it’s something that children and their parents both really appreciate.
“This is one of my favorite services,” she said Sunday morning. “We pray over the students and pray over the teachers, and it gives everyone a really good feeling about the beginning of the school year because they know their church is praying for them.”
Riede is a kindergarten teacher at Chukker Creek Elementary School. She and her husband, Robert, have three children – Emma, 11, and twins Oliver and Owen, 4.
“It makes you realize your children are being taken care of by more than just you,” said Riede of the Blessing of the Backpacks. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”
Also a fan is Erin Herron, who showed up for the Blessing of Backpacks with her sons, Benjamin, who is a seventh grader at Mead Hall Episcopal School, and Wesley, who was scheduled to begin fourth grade Monday at Aiken Elementary School.
“We love it,” she said. “School is stressful, and it helps us start the year off right. And then, hopefully, it carries through.
The Riede and Herron families attended St. John’s contemporary “9:02” service.
The Rev. Dr. Tim McClendon, who is the church’s senior pastor, preached a special back-to-school children’s sermon and performed a magic trick with a rope.
First, he tied multiple knots in it.
“This reminds me sometimes of how we feel when we go back to school,” McClendon said. “Sometimes our stomach gets in knots, and we get a bit concerned. We’re not sure if all of our friends are going to show up and be in our class like they have been in the past. Were not sure if we’re going to like our teacher. And sometimes our teachers aren’t sure if they are really going to get along with us.
"But if we trust in Jesus, it all straightens out,” he concluded as he pulled both ends of the rope in the opposite direction at the same time and the knots disappeared.
Later in the event, youngsters received tags to hang on their backpacks.
Printed on each tag was the following message: “This backpack has been blessed by a congregation that loves and supports me.”
The tags, McClendon said, remind students “that God is with them and that their identity is more than what other kids say about them. It’s also about what God and we say about them.”
Prior to the Blessing of the Backpacks, McClendon recognized and prayed for school administrators, teachers and other staff members in the congregation along with parents, grandparents and mentors of students.
There was another Blessing of the Backpacks at St. John’s on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service.
The official first day of school for the Aiken County Public School District’s 2019-20 school year is Monday.