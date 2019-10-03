For more than 30 years, the Chocolate Festival has been a sweet way to start the fall season.
The opening ceremony for the 31st Chocolate Festival will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School at 118 York St. S.E. The festival, which will benefit the school, will run through 3 p.m.
Activities at the community-wide event will include inflatables, carnival games, a pie eating contest and a bake sale. The festival also will feature local vendors, an international food cafe, outdoor concessions, a frozen food sale, a used book sale and live entertainment.
Individual tickets are available for the games and inflatables, or a $25 wristband will give festival goers unlimited access to all the inflatables and carnival games. Food and other sales are cash or check only.
The Chocolate Festival has been St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic School’s largest fundraiser for the last three decades, said Jessica Vargas, the festival's coordinator.
“We appreciate all of our local sponsors and community members that come out and support our school to help make the Chocolate Festival a success year after year,” Vargas said. “The Chocolate Festival is a fun and delicious way to raise funds for St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic School, and we hope to see everyone there.”
The festival benefits the school by providing funds to improve infrastructure and acquire educational resources.