Among the employee training programs an Environmental Management contractor has made available to the broader Department of Energy complex is one that aims to stop suspicious items from entering the supply chain at the Savannah River Site and affecting mission-critical structures, systems and components.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions shared its suspect/counterfeit item training program with DOE’s Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York after the laboratory asked the DOE Office of Environment, Health, Safety & Security if such a program was available.
The EHSS website also contains information about suspect/counterfeit items. The laboratory has since used the SRNS materials and plans to incorporate them into its own suspect/counterfeit item training program.
The SRNS web-based training equips employees who procure, receive, inspect, store, install, use and maintain items with tools to prevent, detect, control, evaluate, report and disposition suspect/counterfeit items.
Examples of potentially suspicious items include electric materials, such as switchgear, breakers and conductors; electronic materials, such as computer parts, chips and processors; piping, such as bolts and valves; and hoisting and rigging materials, such as hooks and wire rope.
“The training course has been extremely beneficial to employees, especially those who work in procurement and see new items enter SRS each day,” SRNS Quality Assurance & Contractor Assurance Director Thomas Cowlam said. “Ensuring personnel are aware of potential threats and have the tools to eliminate them is crucial to mission success and ensuring the safety of the site and its workforce.”