Savannah River Site employees recently raised eyebrows and funds during the Dash for Bikes, Walk for Trikes Race, which led to the purchase of bicycles and tricycles for this year’s SRS Toys for Tots campaign.
Since the first race in 2010, approximately $55,000 has been contributed toward the purchase of more than 1,000 new bicycles and tricycles.
Nearly 100 employees participated in this year’s relay race, working together to set a record, raising more than $6,500 for the SRS 2019 Toys for Tots campaign. Teams also purchased and donated bicycles for this event.
“SRS employees love the dual benefit of the race,” said Teresa Eddy, this year’s event coordinator and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employee. “While they make the meaningful gesture of donating bicycles for deserving children for Christmas, they are also gaining the wellness benefit that training, teamwork and competition provide. Every year, the competition and costumes get more elaborate, which is proving to be an indication of site-wide support and compassion. This year, the event expanded with the adding of more heats including a walking heat and a running heat for individuals to order to attract people of every level of fitness.”
For the past nine years, team members lined up at the SRS training track, wearing their own unique costumes ranging from funny to bizarre, simple to intricate. Smurfs, reindeer, minions, emojis and elves have raced in the past.
New costumes for this year included: Pac-Man, Buddy the Elf, Tacky Turkeys, Scooby Doo, Cat 5 Devils and SRS specific themes.
The SRNS Tritium Trotters set a new track record with a time that earned them first place over former five-year champions, Centerra’s Caribbean Cruisers.
This year, participation was at an all-time high with 18 teams competing from across multiple on-site companies.
“For one afternoon each year, we pass a baton-like toy during a relay race with one common goal in mind, to make this Christmas special for less fortunate children in our community,” Eddy said.