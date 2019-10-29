More than 170 golfers flooded Mount Vintage Golf Club on Sept. 27 to support the United Way and enjoy a round of golf.
It was a record year for the Liquid Waste United Way Golf Tournament, coordinated by Savannah River Remediation employees, with 43 teams signing up to play. The event raised more than $12,000 for the SRR United Way Employee Campaign. The day included special contests, such as longest drive, closest to the pin and a hole-in-one challenge.
Tom Foster, SRR president and project manager, said the annual golf tournament is a great way to wrap up SRR’s United Way fundraising campaign.
“The Liquid Waste United Way Golf Tournament is a perfect example of living out this year’s campaign theme of CommUnity,” Foster said. “I love seeing everyone come together to support this important organization and enjoy the camaraderie. The United Way is a vital part of our community. I would also like to thank the golf tournament committee for their hard work in putting together this event each year.”
The tournament was sponsored by SRR, Jacobs, Bechtel National, multiple local businesses and the many fundraisers held by SRR employees.
The winners of the golf tournament were: JC Greene, Keith Downs, Brad Hall and David Lott, Independent to Vintage Low Gross (51); Tom Sanderson, Blue Sanderson, Ben Hanna and Jonathan Mills, Independent to Vintage Low Net (40); Chuck Reames, Jake Pifer, Todd Brantley and Terry Pifer, Vintage to Chester Low Gross (56); Bill Osborne, Chris Cooper, Mike Hubbard and David Kidd, Vintage to Chester Low Net (38); Daniel Faulk, Mark Mahoney, Jerry Faulk and Patrick Cunning,, Chester to Independent Low Gross (52); Dan Hicks, Kevin Baker, Kelly Post and Mike Harrell, Chester to Independent Low Net (36); and Matt Armitage, Putting Green.
