The Savannah River Site liquid waste contractor Savannah River Remediation’s Project Services and Support’s employees brought holiday cheer to The Place at Pepper Hill Nursing and Rehab LLC.
Throughout the years, SRR’s commitment to serve the community has resulted in homes being improved, children’s education opportunities being funded, and most recently, over 100 stockings being stuffed and delivered to patients who receive services at Pepper Hill.
Pepper Hill is an Aiken nursing and rehab center that specializes in long- and short-term medical care for up to 125 elderly patients. Services include occupational, physical and speech therapy, and a host of amenities that provides patients with a family-like atmosphere.
SRR Project Services and Support Director Sandra Fairchild has personal experience with Pepper Hill, as her mother received specialized care after suffering a stroke that required a level of care and assistance Fairchild was unable to provide.
“Sending a loved one to be cared for by strangers can be a bit overwhelming, but I was quickly assured by the staff at Pepper Hill that my mother would be nurtured back to health, and she was,” said Fairchild. “Distributing holiday stockings filled with goodies was a big way to give back because some of the patients do not have family around to share the holidays with.”
During this holiday season, SRR also donated over 600 pounds of food to the Golden Harvest, and to various charities, including Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, and United Way.
SRR is a team of companies led by AECOM with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins, and AECOM N&E Technical Solutions.