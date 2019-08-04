Savannah River Remediation Public Affairs personnel volunteered at the local United Way agency Helping Hands as part of their outreach initiatives. They helped children with several activities that were both fun and educational.
Helping Hands is a home for abused, abandoned and/or neglected children. The nonprofit organization aims to enrich the quality of life and wellbeing of youths in need through services to improve their health, independent living skills, educational outcomes and resilience.
SRR also donated $1,000 to Helping Hands to further support the facility.
Dean Campbell, SRR director of Public Affairs and Project Communications, said that giving back to the community is something that SRR values and that this outing is one of many that the SRR employees go on throughout the year.
“We always love having the chance to assist agencies in our surrounding communities that help so many every day,” Campbell said. “Working with the children was a great volunteer opportunity and a way to bond with them in a way that they might not experience often.”
The Public Affairs employees helped the children decorate keepsake boxes with paper, buttons, glitter and more, played games with them and toured the organization’s facilities.
Helping Hands not only provides safe shelter for children but also is a place for them to do their homework during the school year and interact with other children and teenagers.
The organization also provides them with clothing and professional development opportunities.
SRR is the liquid waste contractor at SRS for the U.S. Department of Energy.