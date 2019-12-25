Savannah River Remediation, the liquid waste contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy Savannah River Site, has donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army to support those in need in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.
The Salvation Army, which provides numerous services to those who need assistance, will determine the best use of the money in those three counties through its many worthwhile programs.
SRR General Counsel Foy Meyer said SRR has been a dedicated supporter of the Salvation Army for many years.
“The Salvation Army provides services throughout the year to people who need help in our community,” Meyer said. “It is a privilege for SRR to come alongside the Salvation Army to help make its work possible, especially during the holiday season.”
In addition to the donation, SRR senior managers spent a day ringing the bell at the Red Kettle location at the Walmart on Whiskey Road in Aiken.
SRR is a team of companies led by AECOM with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins, and AECOM N&E Technical Solutions.