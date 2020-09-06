NORTH AUGUSTA — SRP Park's primary focus, under normal circumstances, is on baseball, but football was in focus Saturday evening on the Augusta GreenJackets' turf, with a movie night being offered just as the GreenJackets' season was supposed to be concluding.
The baseball team, which had its season scuttled amid the COVID-19 response, was nowhere in sight, but dozens of families showed up to a showing of "Remember the Titans," a 2000 biographical film focusing on a 1971 high school football team dealing with racial integration in northern Virginia.
Groups were separated in accordance with current health requirements, and blankets and pillows dotted the outfield, with the movie shown on a massive screen just left of center field – a winning combination in the assessment of Augusta resident Angela Piazza, who attended with her husband, Jamie, and their daughters, Gracelyn, 7, and Analeigh, 4.
"They had a blast. I thought it was a great idea. The event went great. I think they really accommodated with everybody, with the food and the drinks and the vouchers and everything, so I think for their first time doing it, it was put together very well," she said.
She said the Piazzas are "pretty familiar" with the stadium, having attended a few games and other gatherings in SRP Park since April 2018, when the massive riverside facility opened for business.
The movie, as described on imdb.com, is "the true story of a newly appointed Black coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated unit."
SRP Park, in its first 2 and 1/2 years of existence, has been the host site for a variety of events in addition to professional baseball, such as a beer festival, a mixed martial arts competition, musical performances and a massive Easter-morning church service, along with several high school and collegiate baseball games. It is the replacement for Lake Olmstead Stadium, in Augusta, as the GreenJackets' base of operations, but the park has largely been quiet this year amid the pandemic.