One of Ridge Spring's most prominent young musicians was a part of Thursday's "team" at SRP Park, adding his voice to the Independence Day festivities.
Country singer and songwriter Cody Webb gave a pregame show, with the roof of the Augusta GreenJackets' dugout as his stage floor, sharing a few stories (including the fact that he and his wife, Hayley, are now parents, with baby Josie having officially joined their household in April). Webb also presented the national anthem.
The home team wound up having a rough time, sustaining a 3-1 loss. The SRP Park crowd, however, got a post-game treat in the form of a fireworks show shortly starting before 10 p.m., immediately following Augusta's fireworks show, within sight of the GreenJackets' home.