SRP Federal Credit Union held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Graniteville on Friday, Sept. 4, to celebrate the credit union's 19th branch opening.
The new branch is located at 184 Bettis Academy Road and includes a drive-thru and ATM. It is open on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sandra DeVoe Bland, SRP's board chairman, spoke at the ceremony about SRP's "excitement to be in the quickly developing area of Graniteville," according to a Tuesday news release.
SRP is also opening a new branch in downtown Aiken at 135 Laurens St. that is currently being renovated. That location is set to open its lobby in October, but the drive-thru is currently open.
For more information, visit srpfcu.org.