SRP Federal Credit Union is opening a new location on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken.
The building, located at 135 Laurens St. S.W., is currently undergoing a full renovation before the credit union opens.
Drive-thru services are available now, with some staff present to complete transactions.
Laura Smith, a senior marketing specialist at SRP, said there should be more details available next week about when the lobby will open.
The new location will be the fifth branch in Aiken, joining the branches on Pine Log Road, Richland Avenue, Rutland Drive and Silver Bluff Road.
The building was formerly the home of the City of Aiken Finance Department.