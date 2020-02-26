Staff and administration from USC Aiken and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions met early Wednesday morning to sign a memorandum of understanding between their two institutions to help promote veterans in the workforce.
The MOU signing between USCA Chancellor Sandra Jordan, SRNS President and CEO Stuart MacVean and USCA's Director of Veteran and Military Student Success Robert Murphy signed the MOU in the campus library. The MOU identifies a $20,000 donation from SRNS to USCA’s Veterans Enhanced Training Program.
"We're here today to celebrate the beginning of a new program for our veterans and military students and military family members," Jordan said. "This is yet another wonderful way that we're partnering with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions. And it's going to help our professionals grow in their future careers… and stay here to finish their degrees."
The VET program seeks to provide employment opportunities based on business needs and available funded positions for veterans who are pursuing a higher education degree by assisting full-time veteran college students with applying for intern positions in their area of study to facilitate hands-on learning experiences.
Primary degree fields of focus in the VET program include STEM fields, business management and IT/cyber security.
Jordan said the university has a "steadfast partnership" with SRNS, which has supported the school over the years through financial donations, scholarships and programs.
MacVean said 38% of new staff coming into SRNS are veterans – a high ratio of former military service members at the site.
"It's a way for us to give back to people who have served the country," MacVean said.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions leads the Savannah River Site as the longtime management and operations contractor.
Clay Beam, an Army Infantry veteran who deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 and studied at USC Aiken, said the program would help students like him find their "dream job" at the site.
“I'm just starting out, but it feels like they really tried to put their best foot forward to create a program that will prepare us for, in my case, a job and internships at the site, which really shows how much they care," Beam said.