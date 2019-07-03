Fifty early- and mid-career professionals from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions recently came together in a friendly competition to support a local United Way agency during a day off from work.
Employees from the SRNS organizations Leaders Emerging Among Professionals and Aspiring Mid-Career Professionals labored at four United Way Tri-Development facilities located in Aiken and North Augusta during the inaugural Project Unite event.
“Both groups, AMP and LEAP, have a strong history of community service,” said SRNS Scientist Marion Cofer who planned and coordinated Project Unite, a day dedicated to assisting a local United Way agency. “Tri-Development was the agency determined to have the most needs at this time according to representatives of the United Way of Aiken County. Making it competitive to see which group of SRNS professionals could recruit the most members to serve during the event just made the whole thing that much more fun. There was a healthy rivalry out at each work site.”
Cofer added that a fellowship luncheon for the volunteers followed the morning of hard work. The meal strengthened the bond between the members of the two groups, while hopefully engraving in their minds how important it is to look out and care for those in need throughout area.
A wide variety of services and repairs were performed at each Tri-Development location depending on their needs, ranging from painting to replacing porch railings.
Cofer said the following goals were established by AMP and LEAP leadership related to this outreach effort:
• Ignite the members of both groups to increase the giving of their time to the community.
• Fulfill the needs of a United Way agency in a large capacity involving repairs to buildings, landscaping, fundraising events, etc.
• Establish a stronger relationship between both groups to bridge the gaps of generational differences and ultimately promote positive change with power in numbers.
• Lead the charge of encouraging other organizations at the Savannah River Site to join in the competition and increase their presence in the community by giving a helping hand to others in need.
“Both LEAP and AMP were equally represented and to see the enthusiasm across all the demographics they represent is really awesome,” said Andrew Boggess, SRNS employee and LEAP president. “I’ve been impressed with the great work they do at Tri-Development and how wide reaching their services are. They definitely reach an underserved community in the area.”
Tri-Development Center of Aiken County provides services for adults and children with autism, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and intellectual disabilities deemed eligible through the Aiken County Board of Disabilities. Tri-Development offers vocational services, residential services, rehabilitation services and summer programs for children and teens.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, a Fluor-led company with Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell, is responsible for the management and operations of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, including the Savannah River National Laboratory, located near Aiken, South Carolina.