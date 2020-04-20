The Savannah River Site's lead contractor has donated $10,000 to the Red Cross to bolster the independent nonprofit's disaster response to recent severe storms and tornadoes.

News of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions' donation comes one week after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through South Carolina. On April 13, an EF3 tornado — "large and extremely dangerous," as the National Weather Service put it — blitzed through the Savannah River Site, gaining steam, and then through Barnwell and Orangeburg counties.

The tornado, with wind speeds peaking at 140 mph, leveled buildings and homes and snapped trees at the base in the Windsor and Williston region. The Red Cross quickly responded.

The $10,000 donation from SRNS ensures that the Red Cross is "able to safely provide food, shelter, comfort and relief to people affected by these storms," according to an announcement, and will help offset novel coronavirus-related strain.

"This has been a very difficult time for everyone in South Carolina as we adapt to this COVID-19 environment and continue to recover from the April storms," said Rebecca Jordan, the executive director of the Central Chapter of the Red Cross of South Carolina.

"Our hearts go out to those impacted by the tornadoes and storms in Bamberg, Barnwell, Hampton, Orangeburg and other counties across South Carolina," Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean said. "We appreciate all the Red Cross is doing and support their efforts in responding to the needs in our region."

Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions oversees the Savannah River Site, a 310-square-mile federal nuclear reserve, as the management and operations contractor.