Savannah River Nuclear Solutions recently hit another home run for the American Heart Association at the inaugural Field Day Event. Eight teams competed in traditional field day events, raising over $2,600 for the AHA Heart Walk.
As a joint effort from SRNS leadership organizations Leaders Emerging Among Professionals and Aspiring Mid-Career Professionals, field day offered employees a chance to create teams and compete while raising money and awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Teams competed in various field day events including cornhole, boardwalk, tug-of-war, home run derby and multiple relay races. During the relay race competition, teams went head-to-head in events like the dizzy bat spin, sack races and three-legged race.
“This family-friendly event was a huge success,” said 2020 SRNS Heart Walk Chair Josh Montgomery. “We were able to use teamwork in an effort to raise money for the American Heart Association while creating some friendly competition.”
“We are excited to see this event grow during future Heart Walk campaigns,” continued Montgomery. “Thank you to all the participants who came to support and help us raise awareness and funds for heart disease and cardiovascular research, and a special thank you to the AMP and LEAP coordinators and volunteers who helped make this possible.”
American Heart Association of the CSRA Director of Development Kim Enoch was grateful for the amount of support shown by SRNS employees during the event.
“Year after year I am amazed at the generosity of SRNS employees,” said Enoch. “SRNS always goes the extra mile in support of the Heart Walk, and I am humbled by the number of employees who show up to each event. This was also the only field day done in the CSRA in support of the Heart Walk.”
The AHA is a nonprofit organization in the United States that funds cardiovascular medical research, educates consumers on healthy living and fosters appropriate cardiac care in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is a Fluor-led company whose members are Fluor Federal Services, Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell, responsible for the management and operations of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, including the Savannah River National Laboratory, located near Aiken, South Carolina.