A new initiative for Aiken County Habitat for Humanity received a big financial boost during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions donated $10,000 to the neighborhood revitalization program that is known as Neighbor Up.
SRNS President and CEO Stuart MacVean presented a ceremonial check to Jim Marra, vice chairman of Habitat for Humanity’s board of directors.
Former Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Yolanda Archuletta announced the nonprofit was launching the effort to help with repairs and other improvements to existing homes during a Rotary Club meeting in September.
Residents of Wicklow Heights, an area on Aiken’s Northside, will be the first to receive assistance.
“We wanted to get in with both feet and thought that since we heard that presentation here, we would do a little bit of a kickstart and help with fundraising for the initiative,” MacVean said. “We’ve been involved in the Habitat community for a long time, all the way up to sponsoring a house. We also had a small donation that we were giving every year, about $2,500. With this initiative, we decided we needed to get more engaged with Habitat.”
According to the Habitat for Humanity presentation to the Rotary Club in September, the nonprofit plans to spend an estimated $145,000 during fiscal year 2019-2020 to make existing homes safer, healthier and more affordable to maintain.
Expenditures will be $250,000 in fiscal year 2020-2021 and $335,000 in fiscal year 2021-2022.
“We are very excited about what we are going to be doing to help some of the older neighborhoods in Aiken and help homeowners show their pride in their neighborhoods,” said Jim Barry, Habitat for Humanity’s chairman of the board during a telephone interview Monday. “We will help them with exterior improvements, and we’re eventually going to be working on some critical improvements to the infrastructure of their houses. We’re starting out in Wicklow Heights and then we hope to expand it to other neighborhoods around Aiken in the coming years.”
Traditionally, Habitat for Humanity has built new, affordable houses for people in need, and those efforts will continue.
Habitat for Humanity's headquarters is at 1026 Park Avenue S.E.
For more information, call 803-642-9295 or visit habitataiken.org.