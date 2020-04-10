The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 5-year-old child.
Janiyah Edwards of Springfield was struck by an SUV around 7:28 p.m. near the 2500 block of Windsor Road in Springfield, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Janiyah was reported to have been playing in the road when she was struck by an eastbound SUV, the release states.
An autopsy will be performed in Newberry.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT are investigating the incident.