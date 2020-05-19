Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Aiken Standard Spring Home and Garden Show has been canceled.
Plans are already in place for the Fall Home and Garden Show which is scheduled to be held in September at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
“We are looking forward to having the best Fall Home and Garden Show we’ve ever had in a large venue with plenty of space for our vendors, our subscribers and public,” said Diane Daniell, sales and events manager of the Aiken Standard.
The annual show allows local vendors to showcase their products and services.