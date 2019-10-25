Traffic along Laurens Street was extraordinarily slow and colorful for a few minutes Friday afternoon, with Downtown Dog welcoming dozens of dogs and their owners for the store's annual Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest and Parade.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety closed vehicular traffic for a few minutes along Laurens Street to allow for dozens of costumed pooches and their humans of choice to promenade in peace.
"The parade we added … at least three years ago," said business co-owner Vic Scarborough. "It's grown every year and this is obviously, by far, the biggest turnout we've seen, and … Aiken's a great town for dogs. One lady says, 'You know, if you'd never been to Aiken before, and you saw this, you'd move here.'"
Top honors went Kim Roberts and Mel Moody for their "headless bride" creation. Second place went to Mike Borrero and Jeny Mitana, also known briefly Friday as part of the Addams Family. Third place went to Ray and Eileen Prussman for their work presenting Little Red Riding Hood.