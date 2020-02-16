Michael Carra is an aviation and military historian and a professional speaker, and on Dec. 15 he was the guest speaker at the meeting of the Aiken Senior Men's Club. He volunteered for service in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1972 and became a police officer in 1976. Carra’s law enforcement career spanned over 31 years, including time as an instructor for Airborne Law Enforcement.
As an aviation and military historian, he has had a particular fascination with Pearl Harbor for many years, and he has spent well over 35 years on the subject. He has 11 different presentations. Carra shared stories that have been uncovered and the new facts, conclusions and opinions he has reached.
For decades, public knowledge was limited. Today, over 70 years later, thousands of previously classified documents are being released through the Freedom of Information Act. The documents paint a very different picture of the events that transpired on the “date which will live in infamy.”
What happened in the first 10 minutes on Dec. 7, 1941, was a “moment in time” where the world, U.S., naval and aviation history all changed, Carra said.
Four years ago, Carra gave a presentation to the U.S. Navy regarding the attack at battleship row and the sinking of the USS Oklahoma by a midget submarine. Oklahoma was hit by aerial torpedoes – between six and eight of them, but it was the thousand-pound warhead midget submarine torpedo that struck at the right moment to cause it to capsize.
For the first time since the attack in 1941, the story has been documented. His next and greatest adventure is just beginning with an upcoming official U.S. Navy-approved diving expedition in Pearl Harbor. The Navy base has been off limits to all civilians since that day in 1941. The discoveries will be released as a documentary series following the expedition.
It has become an important goal of Carra's to ensure that the history of these events is shared with future generations.