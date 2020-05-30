Dog owners spruced up their pets for summer Saturday morning at the Pups 'n Suds dog wash at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.
By mid-morning, volunteers had shampooed more than 30 pooches, and more waited their turn for a spa treatment nearby in the shade at the center on Willow Run Road. The full package included a bath, nail trim, ear cleaning, spritz of doggie cologne, a bandana and a photo of the owner with his or her pet.
Emilee Heise, director of special events, said the event was especially important because the center had to cancel several fundraisers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It means so much to us that the community is coming out to support us today. We're in such need, and every little bit helps us,” she said.
Heise said the dog wash is one of four scheduled for the summer.
“We've been doing this for a couple of years,” she said. “We have fantastic volunteers who come out. They say this is their favorite event. We get repeat customers who come every time. They say they love to come out. Of course, all this money goes toward taking care of our shelter pups and keeping the vet care clinic going.”
Julia West watched as Pepé, probably a poodle mix, got a good rinse and shook himself off. She brought Pepé out to get a good bath for her sister, Denise Gunter.
“That's her pet, her buddy,” she said. “I'm just glad I'm able to do this for her.”
Phyllis Pellarin said her dog, Holly, “needed a bath desperately.” Holly is "cockalear": half cocker spaniel and half cavalier King Charles spaniel.
“She's a dust mop.” he said. “She picks up everything on her walks with that fur.”
Pellarin said she was “absolutely” happy to support the center's Pups 'n Suds dog wash.
“This is one of my favorite charities,” she said.