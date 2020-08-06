Shoppers can save some money this weekend during South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday.
It starts Friday and runs through Sunday. Consumers will be able to buy computers, clothing, school supplies and other items without having to pay South Carolina’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.
“In these difficult times, Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money; and even more, it's a time to support our South Carolina businesses,” said Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell in a prepared statement. “Don’t forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer's website.”
The products purchased can be new or used.
For online shoppers, as long as the item is eligible and the sale occurs during the holiday, online purchases are tax-free.
What is exempt from the Sales and Use Tax during the holiday?
Generally, exempt items include: clothing and accessories; footwear; school supplies used for school assignments; computers, software and printers; certain bed and bath supplies.
What is not exempt from the Sales and Use Tax during the holiday?
The exemption does not apply to: items for use in a trade or business; items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment and delivery plan; clothing and footwear rentals; cosmetics; eyewear; furniture; jewelry.
Other items that won’t be tax free include digital cameras, smartphones, wallets, watches and furniture.
Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.
For more information, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.