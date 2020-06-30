Shoppers will have an opportunity to save money during South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday.
The 72-hour event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9, according to a news release issued by the S.C. Department of Revenue.
During the Sales Tax Holiday, consumers will be able to buy computers, clothing, school supplies and other items without having to pay South Carolina’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.
“In these difficult times, Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money; and even more, it's a time to support our South Carolina businesses,” said Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell in a prepared statement. “Don’t forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer's website.”
The products purchased can be new or used.
Items that won’t be tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and products for use in a trade or business.
Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.
The first day of school in Aiken County is Aug. 17.
For more information, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.