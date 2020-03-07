As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread across the United States, concerns about unfair or improper business practices have been increasing along with infected cases, even in states where the virus has yet to be detected.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has warned investors across the state to be wary of potential investment scams as COVID-19 continues to drive fears and cast uncertainty on fluctuating global markets.
“We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to cloak their schemes with an air of immediacy and legitimacy," Wilson said in a news release. "Never make an investment decision without understanding what you are investing in, who you are doing business with, where your money is going, how it will be used and how you can get it back. Always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered with their state or provincial securities regulator.”
Wilson said scam artists may use market downturns caused by COVID-19 to "scare" investors into "safer, guaranteed investments."
“If you have concerns about your retirement accounts or investments, talk to your financial professional,” Wilson said. “Avoid making decisions based on panic or fear.”
Wilson's office said to be wary of investments marketed as risk free or labeled as a "limited time" offer and to make sure investment salespeople have legitimate licenses before doing business with them, according to the press release.
Scams, price gauging and hoarding of commodity items, such as hand sanitizer and face masks, have been addressed by authorities as ongoing issues as COVID-19 continues to spread.
As of Saturday, March 7, 400 cases of COVID-19 had been detected in the U.S. and 19 of the patients had died.
Two presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina on Friday, as reported by The Post and Courier.