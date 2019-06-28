South Boundary 001.JPG
South Boundary Avenue is pictured. The road will be closed between Williamsburg Street and Powderhouse Road this morning while a commercial is being filmed.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

South Boundary Avenue in downtown Aiken has reopened as of 9 a.m. this morning.

The road was to be closed between Powderhouse Road and Williamsburg Street in the early morning hours until 10 a.m.

Tripp Girardeau is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter at @trippgirardeau.

