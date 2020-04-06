The South Carolina Department of Transportation reopened South Boundary Avenue on Monday after finishing off a stormwater pipe repair.
SCDOT officials discovered the "hole" in the road in mid-March. The hole, later identified as a sinkhole, was caused by a pipe separation underground.
Officials repaired the pipe over the weekend and are now patching the pavement on the road to even out the ground.
Officials had to cut off the left lane of South Boundary from Whiskey Road to Newberry Street to investigate the issue, all of which will be reopened once the issue is resolved.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SCDOT has had to cut back on staff but is continuing normal operations, according to the SCDOT website.