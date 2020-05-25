South Aiken Baptist Christian School wrapped up its academic year May 22, holding a graduation ceremony – with emphasis on social distancing and similar precautions – and saying farewell to the nine seniors of the pandemic-abbreviated 2019-20 school year. Leading this year's corps were valedictorian Kayla Lea and salutatorian Alyssa Day.
This academic year's atmosphere – like that of the past two months – was highly unusual, as several participants commented. Lea, in giving the valedictorian address, fought back tears while recalling highlights and challenges from the past four years.
"The reason parents send their children here is not that we have a fancy campus or an abundance of students," she said. "It has more to do with what we're being taught and the wonderful, loving environment we are surrounded by. Every week, we have the opportunity to hear a message and worship God in chapel. We get to learn about the creation, rather than evolution, and in God's love, rather than a bleak existence without Him."
Recalling the final third of the school year, she said, "We didn't know our last day of school was going to come so soon. We had so many 'lasts' without even knowing it, and we took what would be our final days as high school students for granted. I would do anything to have our last days of school back, but this should serve as a lesson to us. Take nothing for granted and appreciate everything, because you don't know how long it will last."
Lea, who is planning to attend Clemson University, described the 2020 graduates as "too strong and too stubborn to be discouraged by this" and pointed out that she and her classmates were born soon after the calamity of the 9/11 attacks and ended their college-prep years amid an international medical disaster.
She offered Psalm 3:5 as a message of encouragement: "There may be pain at night, but joy comes in the morning."
Day, who is planning to attend Anderson University, recalled a variety of high and low points, and confirmed a tremendous challenge that she and her classmates have faced – "having our last semester of senior year during a pandemic."
She added, "This, for us, has changed our lives as seniors, as a country and as part of this world, but it won't destroy them" and described the Crusader corps as "hard-working, dream-chasing, opportunity-seeking, God-fearing members of society" who have been positively shaped by the trials of the past couple of months.
This year's corps of graduates and their planned destinations also includes T.J. Herndon (heading for USC Aiken), Danielle Sullivan (USCA), Ethan Kaufelds (North Greenville University), Olivia Versch (Texas Technical University), Collin Winkler (Aiken Technical College), Logan Preuss (ATC) and Matthew Robinson (USCA).