A 2-year-old son of Aiken-trained Palace Malice was a big winner Friday at Santa Anita Park in California.
Structor charged from off the pace to capture the $920,000 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Presented by Coolmore America.
Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Structor defeated Billy Batts by three-quarters of a length.
Structor completed a mile in 1:35.11 over a course that was rated firm.
Billy Batts was only a neck in front of Gear Jockey at the wire. Following close behind in the field of 14 runners were Decorated Invader, the favorite, Arizona and Proven Strategies.
Ortiz saved ground on the backstretch aboard Structor as Graceful Kitten led the way early while Proven Strategies and Billy Batts pursued closely.
At the head of the homestretch, Ortiz swung Structor off the inside rail. The bay colt rallied four-wide to catch the gritty Billy Batts and then took command just prior to the finish.
Graceful Kitten, meanwhile, faded to 13th.
The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile is a grade I race, which makes it one of the most prestigious events in Thoroughbred racing.
Jeff Drown and Don Rachel own Structor, who is trained by Chad Brown.
The colt is undefeated in three career races and has total earnings of $709,500.
Palace Malice won the 2013 Belmont Stakes for Dogwood Stable.
Structor is a member of Palace Malice’s first crop offspring as a stallion.
Cot Campbell, Dogwood's founder and president, died in October 2018 at the age of 91.
Palace Malice, who spent time at the Aiken Training Track, stands at Three Chimneys Farm near Midway, Kentucky.
The Juvenile Turf is part of the 36th Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which continue Saturday at Santa Anita.