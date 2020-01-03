An airstrike directed by President Donald Trump that killed a top Iranian commander Friday is not destabilizing and is, in fact, a signal that the U.S. will stand its ground and protect its interests abroad, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson said.
"The red line was stated, it was followed through," Wilson, R-S.C., said to reporters in Aiken on Friday, at one point referencing remarks by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. "President Trump makes promises and then keeps his promises."
The early strike killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani — who led the Quds Force, a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — and several other people. The U.S. recognizes the corps, tied to Iran's government, as a terrorist organization.
The convoy Soleimani was traveling in was hit near Baghdad International Airport.
"It was terrific, I mean, so well executed," Wilson said. "Again, our military, I'm so proud."
Soleimani had plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and the broader region, the Pentagon said in a statement Thursday night, and was also involved with an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. Soleimani had his hands in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
Wilson, a senior member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, described Soleimani on Friday as a terrorist, a murderer, and man who "was truly working to fulfill death to America, death to Israel."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the strike on Soleimani and cast it as self defense.
"President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively," Netanyahu said in a statement.
Wilson, who represents South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, dismissed characterizations that the strike was an assassination. Iraq's prime minister described it as such.
"It was a dispatching of a terrorist, and so if every time a terrorist is killed, if that's an assassination, that's a mischaracterization," Wilson said, justifying the attack. "What you're doing is protecting the American people."
The strike on Soleimani — some have described it as deterrence or pre-empting — is one of the latest sparks in an already-testy U.S.-Iran relationship.
Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, described the killing as international terrorism.
"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," Zarif tweeted. The Pentagon on Friday announced more American troops would be dispatched to the Middle East amid the rising tensions.
Wilson's stance on the matter places him firmly in line with fellow South Carolinians. U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican representing the 3rd Congressional District, applauded Trump for "taking decisive action." (Wilson used the word "firm.")
Similarly, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, another Republican, described Soleimani — in charge of intelligence and other clandestine operations — as one of the "most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands."
Graham in May warned Iran it would lose a war against the U.S., if it came to that.
"Again, I don't want a war," the senator said at the time, "but I don't want to be bullied by Iran."