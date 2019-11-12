Maryland-based horseman and author Patrick Smithwick will sign copies of his latest book and read excerpts from it during an appearance Sunday at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.
The signing portion of the program will begin at 1:30 p.m. The reading will start at 2:30 p.m.
“Racing Time: A Memoir of Loss, Love and Liberation” is the third book written by Smithwick.
His father, Alfred P. “Paddy” Smithwick, was inducted into thoroughbred racing’s national Hall of Fame in 1973 for his accomplishments as a steeplechase jockey.
Patrick Smithwick’s uncle, D.M. “Mikey” Smithwick was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971 for his accomplishments as a steeplechase trainer.
“Racing Time” is dedicated to the memory of Hall of Fame trainer Tom Voss, who died in 2014. Voss was Patrick Smithwick’s best friend, and the book, in part, tells the story of their friendship.
In a prepublication review, Dr. Andrew Lemon, an Australian author, wrote that “Racing Time” is about “male bonding – between friend and friend, between family members, between colors, between classes, between father and son, mentor and pupil.”
Lemon added that Smithwick in his book also “explores the love of man and wife, man and mother, man and daughter. He is full of love.”
Other books written by Smithwick are “Racing My Father: Growing Up with a Riding Legend” and “Flying Change: A Year of Racing and Family and Steeplechasing.”
Copies of “Racing Time” can be pre-purchased for $35 apiece at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. The books will be delivered to the Hall of Fame the day of Smithwick’s signing and reading.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame is in Hopelands Gardens at 135 Dupree Place.
For more information, send an email to halloffame@cityofaiken.gov or call 803-642-7631 or 803-643-2121.