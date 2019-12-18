In 2020, Chuck Smith will say goodbye to Aiken County Council.
His current term ends next year, and he doesn’t plan to seek reelection.
“Twenty years is long enough,” said Smith, who has been on County Council since 2000, in a recent telephone interview.
He represents District 4, which includes North Augusta.
“It’s time for other people to have an opportunity to work on behalf of this community and the county, to take the reins and bring new ideas and new life (to the panel),” Smith. “I think there are too many of us who have been there (on County Council) too long.”
He added that he made the decision “about a year ago” to step down.
Smith, 64, described the opportunity to serve as “a privilege,” and he also reflected on County Council’s accomplishments during his tenure.
They included smoking restrictions, the Interstate 520 extension, the encouragement of business growth and “interaction with” the Savannah River Site, Smith said. “I think those were very positive in creating a quality of life that the people here now enjoy.”
Most important of all for North Augusta, Smith believes, were the successful efforts to finance Project Jackson, which now is known as Riverside Village.
“That was a big initiative for North Augusta,” Smith said. “I was kind of the lead for the development on behalf of the county and was able to get my other council members to support it. It’s been a really big opportunity for North Augusta, and it continues to be. It will set the strategy for probably the next 20 years for growth in North Augusta.”
Smith is a financial adviser who is in charge of the Edward Jones office in North Augusta.
“I have got a robust business that I run over here, so that takes a lot of my time, but I’ll continue to advocate on behalf of my community,” he said. “I will lend a hand wherever I can and be a part of forward progress.”