Several crews responded to a call for a fire at the Kimberly-Clark Corp. plant located in Beech Island on Thursday morning. 

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a fire at the plant around 7:31 a.m., said Sgt. Steve Shunn.

The company confirmed a small fire at the Beech Island facility was quickly contained.

"There were no employees injured," Terry Balluck, with Kimberly-Clark, said in an email statement. "We appreciate the support of our local first responders to extinguish the fire."

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation produces mostly paper-based consumer products including sanitary paper products and surgical and medical instruments, according to its website.

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

Tags