Several crews responded to a call for a fire at the Kimberly-Clark Corp. plant located in Beech Island on Thursday morning.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a fire at the plant around 7:31 a.m., said Sgt. Steve Shunn.
The company confirmed a small fire at the Beech Island facility was quickly contained.
"There were no employees injured," Terry Balluck, with Kimberly-Clark, said in an email statement. "We appreciate the support of our local first responders to extinguish the fire."
The Kimberly-Clark Corporation produces mostly paper-based consumer products including sanitary paper products and surgical and medical instruments, according to its website.