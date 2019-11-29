Small business Saturday is a holiday for anyone who wants to save big but support small businesses.
The event is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with the specific purpose of supporting small brick and mortar businesses locally. Small businesses nationwide will be offering sales and savings during the holiday, which falls on Nov. 30 this year, including in Aiken.
"Our downtown businesses will be offering specials and handing out Shop Small Swag," said Aiken Downtown Development Association Executive Director Haley Knight in an email. "The Aiken Downtown Development Association has also launched a Downtown Dollar Competition to encourage you to shop local in downtown Aiken."
Knight referenced research from "The Anderson Study of Retail Economics" that found more than half the money spent at small businesses stays in the community where it's spent, versus less than half of money spent at large chain stores staying in the local community.
Shopping local also helps support local jobs and protect the environment by reducing wide scale transportation of products and using less packaging, Knight said.
Other local businesses across Aiken County may be participating in Small Business Saturday, which always occurs on the last Saturday of November. For more info, contact local businesses to see what deals they might be offering.