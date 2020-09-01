Police are urging drivers to use extra caution on the road as the Aiken County Public School District's school year begins.
School zone lights began flashing Monday morning, the first time since classes moved to distanced learning in March.
"We have a different start to our school year because of COVID-19," Capt. Maryanne Burgess with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said. "People have become accustomed to traveling at a normal rate of speed because there was no school in session. My biggest concern is for not only parents but for drivers who may just be passing through the area is that they need to pay attention to those school zones."
Officers will be "paying extra attention" to school zones which require drivers to slow down to 25 mph when passing through the area.
Violators could be issued a speeding ticket.
"We want to protect our kids," Burgess said. "We’re already facing the risk of COVID. We don’t want any additional risks that are unnecessary for anybody, especially for our kids."
Drivers are also urged to be aware and observe traffic safety rules regarding school buses.
Motorists should always stop when traveling behind a school bus that comes to a stop, according to the Aiken Public Safety website.
Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is slowing down in preparation to stop and unload children, while red lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus has reached a complete stop.
"We’ve seen just this past year or two where we have seen some accidents involving buses and children," Burgess said. "Nobody would want to kill or hurt a child getting on or exiting a school bus. Most of it is just inattention, but your inattention can kill people."
On two-lane roads, motorists traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus with flashing amber/red lights.
On a road with four or more lanes, drivers approaching a school bus from the opposite direction do not have to stop; however, drivers should slow down and proceed with caution.
The minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus is a $500 fine and six points off your license for the first offense.