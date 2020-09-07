Police in Aiken are continuing their focus and enforcement on school zones as classes continue throughout the county.
From the first day of classes on Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, the Aiken Department of Public Safety issued approximately 36 citations and several warning to drivers in school zones, said Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety.
The vast majority of the citations have been for speeding in excess of 10 to 15 mph over the school zone speed limit.
Although the number of citations are not higher than what Public Safety sees each year, Mahoney urges driver to slow down because school zone speed limits aren't just the law but an effort to protect Aiken's students and drivers.
“Our most important priority is the safety of our students, children and drivers,” Mahoney said. “Speed enforcement and traffic enforcement in general is one way to encourage the general to follow the posted speed limit and obey traffic laws.”
School zones marked by flashing yellow lights require drivers to slow down to 25 mph when passing through the area.
Violators could be issued a speeding ticket.
Drivers are also urged to be aware and observe traffic safety rules regarding school buses.
Motorists should always stop when traveling behind a school bus that comes to a stop, according to the Aiken Public Safety website.
Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is slowing down in preparation to stop and unload children, while red lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus has reached a complete stop.
On two-lane roads, motorists traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus with flashing amber/red lights.
The minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus is $500 and six points off your license for the first offense.