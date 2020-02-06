Skeletal remains found off Aiken-Augusta Highway in October 2019 were identified as a missing Clearwater man.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported the discovery of skeleton remains in Burnettown in October 2019 after hunters found the remains and notified the Burnettown Police Department, Coroner Daryl Ables said.
Additional searches of the area with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and cadaver dogs led to the discovery of additional skeleton remains.
Those skeletal remains have been positively identified as those of 24-year-old Devante A. Williams of Clearwater who was reported missing in January of 2019, Ables reported.
Williams was identified by a DNA profile that was obtained from one of the skeleton bones, that profile was later compared to a profile from his mother that confirmed his identification.
Williams' death is highly suspicious, Ables said.
The cause and manner of death is still under investigation.