On Monday, Paul Sauerborn and Frank Mullins perused the future site of the Aiken Steeplechase during the first day of tree removal on the property.
The two men lit cigars in celebration of the first walk on the property. The land is part of a 240.60-acre tract bisected by the portion of S.C. Highway 118 that is known as the Rudy Mason Parkway.
The property acquired by the Steeplechase Association is on the inside of the parkway. Bordering it are Richland Avenue East and Old Wagener Road.
The Aiken Steeplechase Association finalized an agreement Wednesday afternoon to purchase the property that will be the future home of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase.
The Steeplechase Association announced last June that it was searching for a new venue and that the 2021 Spring Steeplechase would be the last event conducted by the organization at Bruce’s Field.
The clearing of trees and brush from the acreage is scheduled to continue this week. Knights Demolition of Jackson will do the work.
Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this report.