The Silver Bluff Road Corridor Improvement Project is in the homestretch and making steady progress toward the finish line, according to an engineer with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT.
July 31 is the scheduled completion date, and “that’s still our goal at this point,” said Brian Heape earlier this week. “We have every reason to believe we’re going to be right there (at the end) on that day.”
The project involves widening and making other upgrades along a 1.5-mile stretch of Silver Bluff that runs from Indian Creek Trail to Richardson’s Lake Road.
“It’s between 85 and 90 percent complete,” said Heape, who is the SCDOT construction engineer for District 7, which includes Aiken County.
Eagle Construction Co. is the contractor for the project.
The Newberry-based firm began working on Silver Bluff in March 2016, but there have been multiple delays.
The relocation of utilities caused most of them.
Meanwhile, residents in the area, especially those who live in the Gem Lakes subdivision, have complained about the setbacks, SCDOT’s oversight of the construction and Eagle Construction’s performance.
They also believe the project has caused excessive stormwater runoff.
In his latest update, Heape discussed what would be happening during the project’s final stages.
“We’ve been in the process of a lot of asphalt paving in the last couple of weeks,” he said. “We currently have all of our asphalt base course (layer) down, and we have the majority of the intermediate asphalt course down. With the time we have left this week – taking the July 4th holiday into account – we’re going to try to continue tying in the side roads out there.
“In the next couple of weeks,” he continued, “we’ll be working on trying to ‘finish grade’ the shoulders and ditches. We have begun some work on the traffic signal foundations at Richardson’s Lake Road and that work will be progressing.”
In late April, Richardson’s Lake Road was closed to through traffic because of construction related to the project.
“We reopened it last Friday (June 28),” Heape said.
In addition to the Richardson’s Lake/Silver Bluff intersection, traffic signals are scheduled to be installed at the Town Creek Road/Silver Bluff intersection and the Silver Bluff entrance to Woodside Plantation, Heape said.
The original completion date for the project was Aug. 31, 2017. But it was changed to July 31 of this year when SCDOT renegotiated the contract with Eagle Construction in 2018.
Under the renegotiated contract, SCDOT agreed to reward Eagle Construction for working more quickly.
“They will receive $2,000 a day for every day they finish prior to the completion date,” Heape told the Aiken Standard in April.
He also reported then the cost of the project was $6.1 million.
“That figure still should be fairly accurate,” said Heape this week.
Eagle Construction’s original bid was $5.5 million, but multiple change orders increased the project’s cost, according to Heape.