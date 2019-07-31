The Silver Bluff Road Corridor Improvement Project should be completed earlier than previously announced, an official with the S.C. Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, told the Aiken Standard on Wednesday.
The last phase is expected to be finished in early September, said Leland Colvin, SCDOT deputy director of engineering.
That new target for winding up the work is about a month earlier than the renegotiated deadline of Oct. 7 that SCDOT and the project’s contractor, Eagle Construction Co. of Newberry, recently agreed to establish.
Delays have plagued the project, and the latest involved the installation and synchronization of traffic signals at three locations along Silver Bluff – the Town Creek Road intersection, the entrance to Woodside Plantation and the Richardson’s Lake Road intersection.
A subcontractor hired to put the signals in place didn’t have the fiber optics and cable materials it needed to interconnect the signals, Colvin said.
But that problem, which resulted in the completion date being moved from July 31 to Oct. 7, is in the process of being solved.
“We have worked with our internal inventory, as well as with vendors, to get the material expedited to the site as quickly as possible,” Colvin said.
SCDOT acted in response to a request from S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, and S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, to speed up its efforts to find a solution, Colvin added.
In addition, Colvin reported that all paving work associated with the project would be completed Wednesday and that all lanes in the 1.5-mile stretch from Indian Creek Trail to Richardson’s Lake would be open to traffic by Thursday morning.
“We still will have some punch list item stuff to do – like construction cleanup – that won’t impede traffic,” Colvin said. “Only minor, intermittent lane closures will be needed to finish up the signal work.”
Said Young early Wednesday evening: "As soon as I learned last week that they were expecting another six- to eight-week delay on materials, I called SCDOT leadership and told them that it was unacceptable and they needed to come up with another alternative to get this thing done. And they have acted."
"I am pleased all of the asphalt work is complete as of today," he added. "This community and my constituents have been negatively impacted by this project for too long."
Eagle Construction began working on the Silver Bluff project in March 2016, and utility relocations have caused many of the setbacks since then.
The original completion date was Aug. 31, 2017.
The project’s current contract amount is $6.19 million, Colvin said.
SCDOT originally accepted a bid of $5.5 million from Eagle Construction, but multiple change orders have increased the cost.
The upgrades to Silver Bluff have included making the road wider.