The completion date for the Silver Bluff Road Corridor Improvement Project has been changed again, but nearly all the work should be completed by the end of this month.
The renegotiated deadline is Oct. 9, Bobby Usry of the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, told the Aiken Standard on Tuesday.
Plagued by delays, the project was supposed to be finished no later than July 31.
SCDOT and contractor Eagle Construction Co. of Newberry selected that time last year during a previous contract renegotiation.
The original completion date was Aug. 31, 2017.
“I know it’s aggravating and I know the public is fed up, but we are very, very close to being finished,” said Usry, who is SCDOT’s resident construction engineer for Aiken County.
“By the end of July,” he continued, “the road will be in its final configuration and the pavement markings will be in their final configuration as well.”
The part of the project that won’t be done, however, is the installation of traffic signals at three locations along Silver Bluff – the Town Creek Road intersection, the entrance to Woodside Plantation and the Richardson’s Lake Road intersection.
There is a delay in that work because of what Usry described as an “oversight” that he said was not Eagle Construction’s fault.
As a result of that unintentional error, a subcontractor that was hired to put the signals in place didn’t have the fiber optic material it needed.
The problem wasn’t discovered until recently.
Because it takes six to eight weeks to get the material, Usry said it was necessary to move the July 31 completion date to Oct. 9.
“Hopefully, that is the maximum (amount of extra time that will required),” Usry said. Representatives of SCDOT and Eagle Construction, he added, are “encouraging the subcontractor and the supplier of the material to get everything done as quickly as possible.”
The Silver Bluff Project involves widening and making other upgrades along a 1.5-mile stretch of Silver Bluff that runs from Indian Creek Trail to Richardson’s Lake.
Eagle Construction began working on the project in March 2016.
Utility relocations have caused many of the setbacks since then.
Residents in the project area have complained about delays, SCDOT’s supervision of the work, how Eagle has performed its tasks and stormwater runoff.
In addition, S.C. Sen. Tom Young (R-Aiken) and other politicians have expressed concern about the slowness of the project’s progress.
“Right now, the final surface of asphalt is being put down,” Usry said. “That started yesterday (Monday). They have one lane completely done and are starting a new lane today (Tuesday). Once they get all of the surface down, we hope the major traffic delays will end.”
Brian Heape, SCDOT construction engineer for District 7, which includes Aiken County, said Tuesday that the Silver Bluff project is “approximately 95 percent complete.”
The current contract amount is nearly $6.19 million, Usry reported.
The bid that SCDOT originally accepted from Eagle Construction was $5.5 million, but multiple change orders have raised the cost.
“It will be over $6.2 million when all is said and done,” Usry said.
Last year, SCDOT added an incentive to the contract with Eagle Construction to reward the company for working more quickly.
That meant Eagle Construction would receive $2,000 for each day ahead of time the project was completed.
The incentive was included in the renegotiated contract that established the latest completion date of Oct. 9.