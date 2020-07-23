A South Carolina agency is starting a new fundraising campaign that will benefit five state domestic violence centers in need.
Silent Tears is starting a 2-to-1 matching campaign to help these centers, one of which is the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons in Aiken. For every $1 donated to one of the organizations, Silent Tears will be donating an additional $2 until its goal of $525,000 is reached.
Silent Tears, founded in 2013, advocates for women and children and provides financial resources to centers to "help those who have suffered the worst kind of abuse."
"We are really trying to motivate people to get involved," said Kelly Nichols, Silent Tears' executive director. "We want everyone to start taking this personally and trying to get involved personally."
South Carolina ranks as the fifth-worst state in the nation for domestic violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 120,000 people are victims of domestic violence each year in South Carolina, or one person roughly every four minutes.
Dr. Allison Hamilton Molnar, chair of the Cumbee Center's board of directors, said this campaign is great for the center.
"We have 20 beds in our emergency shelter, and we can only house people for up to 60 days," Molnar said. "After that 60 days, we’re really having trouble finding safe places for them to go; and quite often, they end up going back to the abuser and back into the situation. Our next goal is truly to start looking into how do we support our victims and our clients after the initial period."
Over the last two years, Silent Tears has donated over $50,000 to the Cumbee Center.
Over the last three years, the Cumbee Center has helped over 2,200 victims and provided roughly 10,000 nights for families fleeing their households.
"It's a challenge to the rest of us," said S.C. Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. "It’s a challenge to those of us who live in these communities to step up as well to the extent we’re able to help these centers who help our friends, our neighbors and oftentimes, members of our own family."
To donate to the Cumbee Center or for more information, visit its website or call its office at 803-649-0480. For more information about Silent Tears, visit its website or email info@silenttearssc.org.
For those experiencing domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.