Reported sightings of a large, invasive lizard species creeping into Aiken County and surrounding areas could be problematic to native species in the Midlands of South Carolina.
South Carolina has documented its first black and white tegu lizard, a species popular in the pet trade, in Lexington. A S.C. Department of Natural Resources social media post in May informed the public about the non-native lizard already established in both Georgia and Florida, likely as a result of release or escape.
SCDNR staff has been monitoring the situation closely and has received multiple reports since May from Lexington and Aiken counties.
No previous reports could be confirmed, the department reports.
The lizard removed from Lexington County was an adult female measuring about 2.5 feet long; however, black and white tegu lizards can reach up to 4 feet in length and weigh more than 10 pounds as adults, officials said.
Tegus are voracious omnivorous lizards that eat a variety of prey, including birds, small mammals, reptiles and amphibians, fruits, vegetables, insects and eggs, SCDNR reports.
“The introduction of any non-native species can have serious negative impacts on native wildlife. Black and white tegus are no exception,” said SCDNR herpetologist Andrew Grosse, “Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise.”
While tegus are omnivores and eat a variety of plant and animal matter, they are not considered a threat to pet dogs and cats, SCDNR reports.
Florida’s wildlife agency is not aware of any predatory attacks on pets in that state. However, it advises against leaving pet food outdoors as it can attract tegus and other wildlife.
Anyone who spots a black and white tegu in the wild is urged to report sightings to SCDNR by emailing grossea@dnr.sc.gov.
Spotters are asked to submit a photo, location and time when the lizard was seen.
More information about black and white tegus, including natural history and identifying characteristics, can be viewed on https://georgiawildlife.com/tegus.