Andrew Siders recently was elected as chairman of the board of directors for the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, or LSCOG, for a one-year term.
He succeeds Dorothy Riley, mayor of the town of Fairfax in Allendale County.
Siders previously was the LSCOG board’s vice chairman.
“Infrastructure (improvement) will be one of the most important goals for the coming year,” he said. “Without a strong infrastructure, it will be difficult to attract quality employers and folks that want to live and work in the region.”
He added that he is honored to serve as chairman and is looking forward to working with Aiken County Council and representatives of other counties “for the good of all.”
Siders is the vice chairman of Aiken County Council, and as a member of the panel, he represents District 7, which includes the City of Aiken.
Established in 1967, LSCOG serves Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
LSCOG is one of the 10 regional organizations in South Carolina that coordinates cooperative planning and development among local governments.
In addition, LSCOG and similar groups act as intermediaries between local governments and public agencies to secure funding, promote projects and encourage growth on a regional level, according to the LSCOG website.
For more information, visit LSCOG.org.